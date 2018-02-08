Meet Ryan Pivirotto, Ann Arbor native competing in speed skating at PyeongChang

Ryan Pivirotto qualified for his first Olympics finishing fifth overall at the U.S. Olympic trials.
Pivirotto, 22, is part of the 2017-2018 world cup team.
He set a personal best in the 1,500m at the Seoul World Cup.
Event: Short Track Speed Skating
Hometown: Ann Arbor
Olympics: PyeongChang 2018
Olympic Experience
- Qualified for the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team - finished fifth overall at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials
Other Career Highlights
- 2017-18 World Cup Seoul - 1500m 21st
- 2017-18 World Cup Shanghai - 1000m 30th
- 2017-18 World Cup Dordrecht - 1500m 27th
- 2017-18 World Cup Budapest - 1000m 16th
- 2017-18 Short Track World Cup Team
- 2016-17 Short Track Fall World Cup Team
- Racing in the 2014 Olympic Team Trials and making the 2013-2014 Junior World Team
Ryan Pivirotto (Team USA)
The state of Michigan will be represented by 12 athletes including:
- Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani -- Event: Ice Dance
- Madison Chock and Evan Bates -- Event: Ice Dance
- Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue -- Event: Ice Dance
- Jessica Kooreman -- Event: Short Track Speed Skating -- 1,000m race and 1,500 meter race
- Megan Keller -- Event: Defender for Women's Ice Hockey
- James Wisniewski -- Event: Defender for Men's Hockey
- Chad Billins -- Event: Defender for Men's Hockey Team
- Jim Slater -- Event: Forward for Men's Hockey Team
- Kyle Mack -- Event: Snowboarding Slopestyle and Big Air
- Ryan Pivirotto -- Event: Short Track Speed Skating
