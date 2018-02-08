Meet Ryan Pivirotto, Ann Arbor native competing in speed skating at PyeongChang

Ryan Pivirotto skates in the men's 1000m second race semifinals at the Short Track US Single Distance Championships on August 25, 2013 at the Olympic Oval in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Ryan Pivirotto qualified for his first Olympics finishing fifth overall at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Pivirotto, 22, is part of the 2017-2018 world cup team.

He set a personal best in the 1,500m at the Seoul World Cup.

Event: Short Track Speed Skating

Hometown: Ann Arbor

Olympics: PyeongChang 2018

Olympic Experience

Qualified for the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team - finished fifth overall at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Other Career Highlights

2017-18 World Cup Seoul - 1500m 21st

2017-18 World Cup Shanghai - 1000m 30th

2017-18 World Cup Dordrecht - 1500m 27th

2017-18 World Cup Budapest - 1000m 16th

2017-18 Short Track World Cup Team

2016-17 Short Track Fall World Cup Team

Racing in the 2014 Olympic Team Trials and making the 2013-2014 Junior World Team



