Olympics

Meet Ryan Pivirotto, Ann Arbor native competing in speed skating at PyeongChang

By Meaghan St Pierre - Producer
Ryan Pivirotto skates in the men's 1000m second race semifinals at the Short Track US Single Distance Championships on August 25, 2013 at the Olympic Oval in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Ryan Pivirotto qualified for his first Olympics finishing fifth overall at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Pivirotto, 22, is part of the 2017-2018 world cup team.  

He set a personal best in the 1,500m at the Seoul World Cup.  

Event: Short Track Speed Skating
Hometown: Ann Arbor
Olympics: PyeongChang 2018

Olympic Experience

  • Qualified for the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team - finished fifth overall at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Other Career Highlights

  • 2017-18 World Cup Seoul - 1500m 21st
  • 2017-18 World Cup Shanghai - 1000m 30th
  • 2017-18 World Cup Dordrecht - 1500m 27th
  • 2017-18 World Cup Budapest - 1000m 16th
  • 2017-18 Short Track World Cup Team
  • 2016-17 Short Track Fall World Cup Team
  • Racing in the 2014 Olympic Team Trials and making the 2013-2014 Junior World Team


Ryan Pivirotto (Team USA)

The state of Michigan will be represented by 12 athletes including: 

