Meet Jim Slater, Olympic hockey player from Michigan

James Slater of the United States controls the puck during the IIHF World Championship qualifying game between the United States and Finland at Riga Arena on May 12, 2006 in Riga, Latvia. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Jim Slater will compete in his first Winter Olympics.

The Lapeer, Mich. native played for Michigan State University, was drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers (which became the Winnipeg Jets) in the 2002 National Hockey League (NHL) Entry Draft, where he spent the duration of his career before moving to play in the National League for HC Fribourg-Gottéron as a professional ice hockey center.

Event: Forward for Men's Hockey Team

Hometown: Lapeer, Mich.

Olympics: PyeongChang 2018

Slater is also the son of Bill Slater, a defensive lineman in the National Football League.



Jim Slater of the Winnipeg Jets skates down the ice during warmup before an NHL game against the Boston Bruins at the MTS Centre on April 10, 2014 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Marianne Helm/Getty Images)

On Monday it was announced that former MSU hockey standout, @slaterjim, has been named to the United States Olympic Hockey Team, so we wanted to grab some of his highlights from our archives. Catch @MSU_Hockey as they take on the No. 8 Buckeyes tonight in Munn at 7:05! #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/TVcsJuOnLI — Spartan Vision (@Spartan_Vision) January 5, 2018

The state of Michigan will be represented by 12 athletes including:

