Wixom man arrested under suspicion of shooting at man in two separate incidents

MSP, DPD both investigating

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Charlie Dushaee Brown
Charlie Dushaee Brown (WDIV)

DETROIT – Charlie Dushaee Brown, 49, was charged Saturday in connection to a shooting that occurred Wednesday on I-96, near the Southfield Freeway.

According to Michigan State Police, at about 12:30 p.m., a man called 911 and told police someone driving alongside him on I-96 fired one round from a handgun, striking the driver side door of his vehicle. He drove to a gas station where he called police. Detroit police said Brown had also shot at the victim in June and was being investigated by its department as well.

Police said detectives were able to track down Brown at his place of employment, where he was taken into custody Thursday without incident. A handgun matching the description was also recovered.

Brown was arraigned Saturday on charges of assault with intent to murder, great bodily harm less than murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and felony firearm.

