Man dies after crashing vehicle into Michigan Department of Transportation building in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. – A man died early Wednesday morning after crashing a vehicle into the Michigan Department of Transportation building in Taylor, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police say at around 2:10 a.m. the male driver exited from westbound I-94 at Telegraph Road, drove across Telegraph Road and over a grassy area, and then crashed into the back of the building.

The man was removed from the vehicle by police and medics and CPR was attempted. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police believe that it is possible the man suffered from a medical emergency prior to the crash.

The man’s identity has not been released awaiting next of kin notification.

This is an ongoing investigation.

