2 in critical condition after vehicle strikes theirs head-on in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are investigating a car crash that left two people in critical condition Saturday morning.

Detroit police say at about 11:05 a.m. the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe exited the freeway and was traveling east on E. Davison Street when they crossed over the center lane and struck a 2009 Hyundai Elantra head on. The Hyundai was traveling west on E. Davison Street near Klinfer Street.

The 28-year-old male driver of the Hyundai and a 24-year-old female passenger were taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe initially fled the scene following the crash. They were then arrested about one block away from the crash, officials said. The identity or condition of the driver has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with related information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

