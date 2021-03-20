2 people killed on I-75 near Schaefer after wrong-way driver crashes into vehicle head on

Two people were killed after a driver travels the wrong way on I-75, hitting another vehicle head on.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened at about 4:50 p.m. Friday. Troopers were dispatched to I-75 near Schaefer after it was reported that a vehicle traveled south in the northbound lanes and crashed into another car.

Both drivers were killed instantly. MSP said it is unknown which ramp the driver came from or why he was even driving the wrong way.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

MORE: Traffic news