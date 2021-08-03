Single lane reopens on northbound I-75 from I-696 to 12 Mile Road in Madison Heights

MDOT crews took down a wall between I-75 and the Service Drive that was impacted by a sinkhole.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – One lane has reopened on northbound I-75 from I-696 to 12 Mile Road in Madison Heights after emergency repairs were done on a sinkhole that damaged the area.

Crews are working to open a second northbound lane by the end of the week. Southbound I-75 still has two lanes open through the area. Crews were able to repair and pave the left and center lanes of northbound I-75 near 11 Mile Road.

The lanes were closed Friday (July 30) after a sinkhole was discovered. Crews worked to repair voids under the pavement. The center lane is still closed as crews work to repair damaged sections of the freeway.

The northbound I-75 service drive is still closed from 11 Mile Road to Gardenia Avenue. There is not an estimate on when the section of the service drive will reopen.

According to MDOT, the voids appeared when crews were mining for a drainage tunnel under the northbound service drive near 11 1/2 Mile Road. The operation impacted the pavement of the northbound lanes and the service drive.

This section of northbound I-75 will be rebuilt in 2022 as part of the modernization project.

