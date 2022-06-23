77º

2 killed, 2 badly hurt in crash involving semi truck, multiple cars on I-696 in Oakland County

Westbound I-696 to be closed for ‘several hours’

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured Thursday in a crash involving a semi truck and multiple cars on I-696 in Oakland County, police said.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Thursday (June 23) on westbound I-696 near Orchard Lake Road, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police troopers said two people were pronounced dead after the crash. Two others have been taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, they said.

The westbound lanes of I-696 are shut down, and drivers are being ramped off onto I-275. State police recommend avoiding the area for “several hours.”

The investigation is ongoing.

