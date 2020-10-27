Vote 4 The Best: 14 Women-Owned Small Businesses in Metro Detroit

October is National Women’s Small Business Month! Here are a few businesses and organizations that were honorable mentions YOU nominated in our special Vote 4 The Best ‘Editors Pick’ edition. Make sure to shop local and show your support!
14 women owned businesses in Metro Detroit:
- All About Grace (Trenton)
- Animal House Pet Services (Roseville)
- Anchor Bay Pit Stop (New Baltimore)
- Aubrey Beauty Salon (Riverview)
- The Beauty Book by Nicole (Rochester Hills)
- Detroit Hives (Detroit)
- Drifter Coffee (Ferndale)
- Erma’s Frozen Custard (Utica)
- Lavish by Talia (Warren)
- Mitten Maven Studio (Grosse Point)
- Mona Lizza’s Lyrics LLC (St. Clair Shores)
- The Red Hook (Detroit and Ferndale)
- The Rejuvenation Station (Detroit)
- Rise and Grind (Pinckney)
(The above were selected from nominations in Editors Pick, NOT from winners of the main V4TB contest. Editors Pick is different from our main Vote 4 The Best contest. To see the winners of our main contest click here. To see the winners of the pets edition click here.)
Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.
