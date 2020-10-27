42ºF

Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best: 14 Women-Owned Small Businesses in Metro Detroit

Celebrate Metro Detroit women’s small businesses with V4TB!

Elizabeth Washington, Creative Services Intern

Tags: V4TB, National Women's Small Business Month, Local, Local 10 Investigates, Detroit, Trenton, New Baltimore, Roseville, Riverview, Grosse Point Woods, Rochester Hills, Ferndale, Utica, Warren, St. Clair Shores, Pinckney
A barista making a espresso based drink at Drifter Coffee.
A barista making a espresso based drink at Drifter Coffee. (WDIV)

October is National Women’s Small Business Month! Here are a few businesses and organizations that were honorable mentions YOU nominated in our special Vote 4 The Best ‘Editors Pick’ edition. Make sure to shop local and show your support!

14 women owned businesses in Metro Detroit:

  1. All About Grace (Trenton)
  2. Animal House Pet Services (Roseville)
  3. Anchor Bay Pit Stop (New Baltimore)
  4. Aubrey Beauty Salon (Riverview)
  5. The Beauty Book by Nicole (Rochester Hills)
  6. Detroit Hives (Detroit)
  7. Drifter Coffee (Ferndale)
  8. Erma’s Frozen Custard (Utica)
  9. Lavish by Talia (Warren)
  10. Mitten Maven Studio (Grosse Point)
  11. Mona Lizza’s Lyrics LLC (St. Clair Shores)
  12. The Red Hook (Detroit and Ferndale)
  13. The Rejuvenation Station (Detroit)
  14. Rise and Grind (Pinckney)

(The above were selected from nominations in Editors Pick, NOT from winners of the main V4TB contest. Editors Pick is different from our main Vote 4 The Best contest. To see the winners of our main contest click here. To see the winners of the pets edition click here.)

Other Vote 4 The Best picks

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: