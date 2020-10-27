Vote 4 The Best: 14 Women-Owned Small Businesses in Metro Detroit

October is National Women’s Small Business Month! Here are a few businesses and organizations that were honorable mentions YOU nominated in our special Vote 4 The Best ‘Editors Pick’ edition. Make sure to shop local and show your support!

14 women owned businesses in Metro Detroit:

(The above were selected from nominations in Editors Pick, NOT from winners of the main V4TB contest. Editors Pick is different from our main Vote 4 The Best contest. To see the winners of our main contest click here. To see the winners of the pets edition click here.)

Other Vote 4 The Best picks

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!