Metro Detroit weather: Significant ice and flooding likely this weekend

DETROIT – Freezing rain with significant ice accumulation and widespread flooding are likely with this weekend’s powerful winter storm. Winter Storm and Flood Watches are already up. Check the red bar at the top of the homepage for which counties are affected and the expiration times.

READ: Metro Detroit under flood watch this weekend

READ: Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Southeast Michigan

Timing

Expect rain to start falling late this evening, but it will lighter and scattered. By daybreak Friday, the rain becomes more widespread, but we'll still see breaks, especially in the North and West Zones. Rainfall intensifies Friday night and will stay heavy through the day on Saturday. As temperatures fall early Saturday, rain will start transitioning to freezing rain, especially in our West and North Zones. We'll see either rain or freezing rain for the remainder of Saturday and Saturday night. The entire system exits around daybreak on Sunday morning.

Amounts

Total liquid with this storm will be 2-3 inches from Thursday night through Sunday morning. Some of that will be freezing rain which will accumulate ice on power lines and tree branches. There IS the potential for more than a half inch of ice in parts of the area. The worst of the ice impacts will be in the West and North Zones.

Impacts

Flooding will impact the most people in southeast Michigan. Expect everything from closed roads, flooded underpasses, moderate river and stream flooding to flooded basements and even east side lake shore flooding. Fewer people will see impacts from ice, but the effects will be dramatic. Any time we receive more than 0.25" of ice, power outages are usually a given. But with the potential to see 0.50" or more of ice, expect widespread power outages across a large chunk of our region.

Stay with Local 4 for the latest on this developing winter storm.