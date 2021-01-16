Metro Detroit weather: A few flakes Saturday, more snow expected Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome MLK weekend, Motown!

Scattered snow flurries and light snow showers are appearing on Storm Tracker 4 just before dinner on Saturday. It remains chilly and a bit slippery before midnight. On and off snow may greet us Sunday morning, but it will be more slippery Sunday afternoon and evening. It will be chilly, but calmer ,for MLK Day on Monday.

Saturday evening will be cloudy and colder. Scattered flurries and light snow showers develop mainly north of Eight Mile Road. Temperatures will be in the low 30s outside Little Caesar’s Arena where the Detroit Red Wings play their 7 p.m. game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Saturday night will be cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

The same storm system that gave us rain and snow on Friday slowly leaves Sunday. It gives us a chance of scattered snow showers during the day Sunday. Highs will be in the low to middle 30s.

Snow accumulations will on the light side by Sunday evening. Neighborhoods north of Eight Mile Road, particularly those in Livingston County, have a better chance of receiving over an inch of snow. In Detroit and south of Eight Mile Road, some rain may mix with snow and a trace to one inch of snow is possible.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday! It will be mostly cloudy and chilly as we reflect and celebrate. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with on-and-off flurries and light snow. Highs will be near freezing, 32 degrees, Tuesday and near 30 degrees on Wednesday.

