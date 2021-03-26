Metro Detroit weather: Rain and windy to start the day

The rain and wind came in as expected overnight, and some parts of the area have already picked up an inch of rain, according to radar estimates. Wind has been steadily increasing, as well.

The Lakeshore Flood Advisory for the Lake Huron shoreline continues until 4 p.m.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory has been issued for Lenawee and Monroe Counties until 11 a.m., as wind gusts there could reach 45 mph for a short period this morning. North of there, gusts are expected to remain at around 40 mph or lower. All of us will see the wind start to diminish by afternoon.

Rain showers this morning should taper off from southwest to northeast, and be out of the area by lunchtime. We may even see a few peaks of sun before the end of the day. Highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Today’s sunrise is at 7:26 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:53 a.m.

Skies become partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius). West wind at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weekend

Our weekend gets off to a bright start with partly cloudy skies Saturday. Highs rebound into the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers are likely Saturday night, with a rumble of thunder not out of the question. Lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Any scattered, lingering light rain showers Sunday morning should end, with skies becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Near steady temperatures in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius), and it’s going to be a windy day.

Next Week

The weather pattern looks pretty quiet for next week, with only a single rain chance…that being on Wednesday as cold front swings through in the morning. That’s especially good news for the Tigers home opener on Thursday, although it’s going to be a chilly day with highs only in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius), and a bit of a breeze making it feel even colder. But we should at least get some sunshine, which certainly helps! Play Ball!