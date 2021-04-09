Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring a severe threat

TGIF! I’m going to chalk up yesterday’s weather as a win-win: it was dry and pleasant from morning into the early afternoon, and then we got some much-needed rain while also keeping the severe weather at bay. Nothing wrong with that…unless you got caught on the golf course when the storms moved in (and that never happens to those who have the free Local4Casters app because, in addition to being able to monitor live radar yourself, if you have notifications turned on you get alerts when lightning or heavier rain is approaching).

There will be many similarities to today’s weather, but some important differences, too. First of all, the overnight rain is ending, and will move northward out of the Thumb before daybreak. We’ll then enjoy some morning sunshine, with a stray shower possible by lunchtime. However, as the afternoon wears on, a few thunderstorms may pop up, too, and there is there is the chance for some marginally severe wind gusts.

Ad

Yesterday morning, you may recall if you read my comprehensive discussion about our severe chances for yesterday afternoon, I downplayed the severe threat because there were simply not enough meteorological boxes being checked. The line of rain and storms that came in was widespread and we had some gusty winds, but nothing severe.

The difference today is that, as opposed to yesterday’s solid line of rain and storms, anything that develops this afternoon will be much more scattered…fewer of us will see them. HOWEVER, we will also check more of those meteorological boxes today: instability will be greater, we’ll have significantly better wind shear, we’ll have stronger wind aloft than yesterday, and some other complex meteorological indices (combination of a low K-Index and a high Total Totals-Index) mean that IF any storms do pop up, there a little better chance for damaging wind gusts. But again, I want to emphasize that I don’t expect very many storms this afternoon. So while the severe risk is more robust than yesterday, the coverage will be so much less…some of us won’t see a drop today. Just keep an eye on our app’s radar if you plan to be outdoors this afternoon…stay ahead of the weather!

Ad

Highs today should reach the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius), and wind will increase from the south to 15 to 20 mph, with gusts between 35 and 40 mph possible this afternoon.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:02 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:08 p.m.

Scattered showers this evening will end, and skies become partly cloudy later on. Lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius). South wind becomes southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Partly cloudy to start on Saturday, then clouds increase during the afternoon, and rain and thunderstorms move in by late afternoon or early evening (mid-afternoon south of I-94). Highs in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Rain and thunderstorms pound us Saturday night…a few stronger wind gusts are possible with this next batch of storms, but I expect the bulk of any severe weather to be south of the state line. It appears that we could receive a half-inch to an inch of much-needed rain. Lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius). I’ll keep an eye on things over the weekend, and post special updates on Twitter (@PGLocal4) if there are any meaningful changes.

Ad

The Saturday night rain will end after midnight, with a slot of partial clearing moving in that we could start the day Sunday with. However, we’ll cloud up again and rain showers will develop for the afternoon. It’ll be noticeably cooler, with highs only in the upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius), and we should stay around that 58 to 60 degree temperature range (14 to 15 degrees Celsius) for highs through the coming week. But don’t get too depressed about that, as this is our long-term average high temperature for this time of year. We’ve certainly been living large lately…