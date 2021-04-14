Metro Detroit weather: Cooler day in the 50s

The well-advertised upper level low that I’ve been talking about all week is on the move…albeit slowly, as is typical with these lumbering big upper level systems. Water vapor satellite imagery early this morning shows the center of the low near Minneapolis, and it will gradually track southeast across the Lower Peninsula over the next two days.

In terms of what that means for our weather, we’ll start our Wednesday with some sunshine, and then clouds will increase through the afternoon. As long as we keep that sunshine long enough, highs should reach the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius), with a southwest wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:54 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:14 p.m.

Mostly cloudy overall Wednesday night, with at least the chance for some light rain showers and possibly wet snowflakes late at night. Lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius). West wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Ad

Rain and wet snow showers Thursday morning will transition to just rain showers for the rest of the day. It’ll be a raw, chilly day, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) that won’t be helped at all by a west wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain showers Thursday night may once again mix with some wet snowflakes. Lows in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Some of us, most notably in the Thumb, will start Friday with some lingering showers and possible wet snowflakes, but those will tend to wane as the day progresses. The Thumb will be the last to see them move out. Highs rebounding into the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

I still think we’ll start Saturday with at least partial sunshine, followed by increasing clouds. Highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

A scattered shower is possible Saturday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Mostly cloudy on Sunday, and it’s still not entirely clear if we’ll see a few light showers. Highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Longer Term Outlook

After getting spoiled by those 70s (22 to 27 degrees Celsius) last week, some people are complaining about cooling off back to average April temperatures, and are wondering when we’ll go back above average. I had a chance to study some of the longer range computer models this morning, and it appears that we’ll stay close to average through next week. But wait, there’s more! The models also suggest a nice warming trend back above average the following week…possibly as early as next weekend. Stay tuned…but it looks promising!