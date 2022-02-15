Flood watch issued for Thursday in 7 Southeast Michigan counties due to rain, melting snow

DETROIT – A flood watch has been issued for Thursday in several Southeast Michigan counties due to the likelihood of rain and melting snow.

The watch will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

The Local 4Casters say temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s on Wednesday, and that comes with rain later in the day. Those warmer temperatures will last into Thursday morning before a cold front changes the precipitation into snow.

Rain, combined with the melting of snow from the last few weeks, triggered the flood watch.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the National Weather Service says.

