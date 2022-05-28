Expect summer-like weather this Memorial Day Weekend

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

This is likely the best Memorial Day Weekend weather in Southeast Michigan for a long time. It will be bright and sensibly warm today. Tonight will have a few more clouds with only the slightest chance of rain. After a warm front passes, more sunshine comes back tomorrow with higher temperatures. The holiday itself will be hotter.

We have great weather for walks in the park, little league games and big league contests. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Temperature highs near 75°F.

The Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians for major-league baseball at Comerica Park. The first pitch of the game is at 4:10 p.m.

Saturday evening temperatures will be in the 60s after sunset.

Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s. There’s only a slight chance of a widely scattered shower with a warm front on the way.

Ad

Sunset is at 9 p.m.

Looking at the rest of the 4 day weekend

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Afternoon temperatures to reach low 80s.

Then look ahead to Memorial Day. Mother Nature will cooperate for commemorations and parades in the morning and during the middle of the day. The afternoon will be mostly sunny and hotter. Highs will be near 90°F.

What to expect for next week

Tuesday will feel like the middle of summer again. It will be sunny and hotter than average daytime temperatures back above 90°F.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be very warm with afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 80s.

Thursday will have showers and thunderstorms and will not be as warm as the days leading up to Thursday. I will be in the low 70s in your 75°.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV, and available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android