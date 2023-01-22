First round of snow down, a few more to go -- more accumulation expected this week in Metro Detroit

After one round of snow moves out today, another one moves in with the chance for even more accumulation heading into the middle of the week.

It’s been very much a winter-like day across the region with almost everyone seeing snow for most of the day, we are going to wind down this round of snow as we work through the early evening hours tonight.

As advertised, most of the region saw one to two inches of snow today, with some places south of the Metro seeing an isolated three inches of snow. With temperatures falling below freezing tonight, be alert for some slick spots heading out the door on Monday morning to work and school.

Once the snow ends, skies will become mostly cloudy overnight tonight. Cold temperatures also remain as overnight lows drop into the upper 20s for everyone.

Monday

As we head into Monday, high pressure will briefly build into the region, and provide us with the only day that we will see some sunshine throughout the week.

Partly cloudy skies can be expected, and it will be a little breezy throughout the day.

High temperatures heading for the mid to upper 30s by Monday afternoon with northwest wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

The clouds increase as we work from Monday night into Tuesday. Expect overcast skies throughout Tuesday.

High temperatures remain in the mid to upper 30s by Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday snow

Our attention then turns to our next round of accumulating snow that moves into the region as you work into the middle of the week.

We’re going to watch an area of low pressure develop and move into the Ohio valley as we work into Wednesday. The center of low-pressure as of right now is forecasted to move east of the Metro, which keeps us on the colder side of the forecast making this event all wintry for Southeastern Michigan.

Keep in mind the eventual track of the low-pressure system will dictate our winter weather, but model confidence is fairly high that we will see only snow heading into our Wednesday.

As of right now, it looks like our central and southern counties from south of the Metro toward the Ohio and Michigan line stand the best chance to see the highest snowfall accumulation throughout the day on Wednesday.

The snow starts early Wednesday morning and continues for most of the day, before winding down late Wednesday night. Most places will see at least a few inches of snow, with a widespread three to five inches of snow possible as we work throughout the day. This might be enough to give some school kids, a snow day, and even a work-from-home day for some adults.

There is still some uncertainty in the eventual track of this low-pressure system, if it works further to the north, it will take some of those heavier totals, and if it works further to the south, we will see lesser snow amounts. Will continue to fine-tune this forecast as we work throughout the next couple of days.

End of week

We get a break in the snow on Thursday, although with a northwest flow keeping colder temperatures in the region, we will keep the chance of a few light snow showers in the forecast on Thursday.

High temperatures will be in the low 30s by Thursday afternoon.

It looks like we get another round of snow working into the end of the week on Friday, with another upper-level disturbance working into the region. High temperatures remain in the low 30s by Friday afternoon.

Looking ahead to next weekend, we keep the cloud cover into the forecast on Saturday, before yet another chance of snow moves in with another disturbance heading our way. High temperatures remain in the low 30s all of next weekend.