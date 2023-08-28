Tracking rain, storm chances following mild Monday in Metro Detroit

We're tracking some shower chances on Tuesday this week. Our Monday is looking dry, warm and calm -- much like the rest of the week.

4Warn Weather – Our Monday begins cool and crisp with temperatures on either side 50 degrees.

If this is the first day of school for your kiddos, make sure they have an extra layer at the bus stop this morning that they can shed this afternoon. They also need sunblock in their backpack for outdoor recess today, as we’ll have plenty of sunshine and a high UV index.

A drier air mass has built in, so it will be pleasant with little humidity today. Temperatures will be on the mild side, as highs top out in the mid- and upper 70s.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:14 p.m.

Lows tonight will be cool again, as we drop down into the 50s under mostly clear skies.

Rain, storm chances Tuesday

Expect clouds to build throughout the morning on Tuesday.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday afternoon and evening with an approaching cold front. A few spotty showers are possible in the early and mid-afternoon. Scattered showers are then expected to pass by throughout the afternoon and evening, and will be hit-or-miss.

A few storms could pop up in those showers. Those in the northern Metro Detroit counties are likely to see the most rain.

Mild days follow

We’ll be sunny and dry the rest of the work week. Temperatures will be seasonably cool this week with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees on Wednesday in the wake of that cold front.

We’ll slowly climb out of that and warm up Thursday and Friday in the mid- and upper 70s before the 80s return this weekend.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane early this week in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and scattered flash and urban flooding along or in portions of the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle beginning as early as Tuesday. Folks in Florida should monitor Idalia and have a hurricane safety plan in place.

