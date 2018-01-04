Wind chill warning: Metro Detroit bracing for another bout of dangerous lows

DETROIT - Wind chill warnings and advisories have been issued for southeast Michigan until noon Friday.

Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are under the advisories and warnings.

Metro Detroit weather: Cold gets even worse on Friday with double-digit wind chills

Wind chills are expected range from 5 below to 20 below in counties under the advisory: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne.

VIEW: School closures

A warning has been issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac and St. Clair counties, where wind chills could dip as low as 30 below.

The low temperatures will be able to cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes if skin is exposed.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.