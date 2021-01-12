How Washtenaw County residents can schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointment

Signs guide individuals to Michigan Medicine's COVID Vaccine Clinic at the Jack Roth Stadium Club at Michigan Stadium on Dec. 31, 2020.

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has opened up appointments for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Here’s the latest update (Jan. 11):

We are now taking appointment requests for individuals eligible under the revised 1b phase. Please use this link to request an individual appointment, and this link for organizational requests. If you cannot complete the link online, please call us at 734-544-6700. See more information about signing up here. (*School employees, see note below.)

Remember there will not be enough appointments for everyone eligible immediately. Please continue to be patient. We are working as quickly as possible. Thank you!

Also, all vaccination will be by appointment. Do NOT show up at any vaccination site without an appointment.

If you are a patient with Michigan Medicine, Saint Joseph Mercy Health System orIHA please check their sites for updates. We are currently expecting these providers to have vaccine soon.

This week, we are continuing to vaccinate within 1A. If you are a 1A provider not affiliated with a local health system and not yet vaccinated, please complete our appointment request survey.

