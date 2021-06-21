West Outer Drive United Methodist Church in Detroit deals with ongoing water problems

DETROIT – A Detroit church reached out to Help Me Hank about a water problem they said has been going on for months.

Running water has at times created a mess and an issue for those visiting the West Outer Drive United Methodist Church. The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department has information on what caused the delay in fixing the issue and what residents and businesses should do if they ever have a problem to report.

The issue has been a nuisance and potential danger for those visiting the church on West Outer Drive in Detroit.

Church leaders said they first reported the leaking water to DWSD in April, but a few months passed and nothing was being done to repair the issue.

Ad

Local 4′s Hank Winchester reached out to DWSD and was told the issue would be fixed as soon as possible.

Officials said the department is short staffed and that is what caused the delay. Since the issue wasn’t impacting water pressure in the area the job was a lower priority.

Watch the video above for the full report.