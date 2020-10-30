39ºF

Live stream (1 p.m.): Trump holds campaign rally in Michigan

President Donald Trump talks to reporters as first lady Melania Trump listens before boarding Air Force One for a day of campaign rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. The first lady will be campaigning in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Watch live coverage as President Trump travels to Waterford Township, Mich. to hold a Make America Great Again campaign rally.

Watch live at 1 p.m. Friday:

Both presidential campaigns prioritize Michigan ahead of Election Day

With the presidential election less than a week away, candidates from both sides are focusing their campaigning efforts on a number of key states, including Michigan.

Presidential campaigns don’t spend time and money in states they don’t think are up for grabs and -- by that metric -- Michigan is very important to both candidates.

Vice president Mike Pence was in Flint Wednesday.

Dr. Jill Biden visited multiple Michigan towns Thursday on behalf of her husband, former vice president Joe Biden; and Eric and Tiffany Trump made their own stops on behalf of their father, president Donald Trump.

Trump will visit Oakland County Friday and Biden will be joined Saturday by former president Barack Obama in Michigan.

