Most-read ClickOnDetroit stories of 2019 (and some other gems)

Looking back on the year that was on ClickOnDetroit.

Before the most-read list, I wanted to highlight a few gems -- just favorites of mine. I’ll remember these stories the most when looking back on 2019:

Michigan house centipedes: Why you shouldn’t kill them: So, I feel like I really struck a nerve with this one. You’re either very anti-centipede, or someone who captures and releases spiders. But hear me out! It could be protecting you from spiders (even worse!).

MDOT concrete mix-up: Contractor paving crews will have to remove and replace some of the new I-75 concrete in Oakland County because an inspection revealed the incorrect concrete mix was used on portions of the new pavement. Oops?

Alligator news: We had a lot of alligator news -- in Michigan -- this year. From a sighting in Belleville, to an alligator being spotted roaming around in Milford -- to a Detroit man who shot one while vacationing in Saginaw. Watch out for those gators.

Man’s plot thwarted by GPS: A man who was allegedly attempting to transport meth from Montreal to Calgary was busted when his iPhone navigation took him to a border checkpoint - Port Huron’s Blue Water Bridge.

There are SO many others -- we could go on for days.

Most-read of 2019

Alright, so, let’s take a look back at some of the most-read stories of 2019. They are wide-ranging. And many of them are sad stories. So, brace yourself.

10. Two people break into shack to upload porn to billboard along I-75 in Auburn Hills: Two young men broke into the shack that controls a billboard along I-75 in Auburn Hills to upload pornographic images to the billboard, according to authorities. This also made SNL.

9. Former NFL, Detroit Lions player beats up man caught masturbating outside daughter’s window: A man who was allegedly masturbating while looking through a girl’s bedroom window was beaten up by the girl’s father, a former NFL player.

8. Gov. Whitmer asks Michigan residents to turn heat down to 65 degrees or less: This was a big story at the time. Her request came as utility companies call upon customers to reduce their gas usage. “I am asking that you please, tonight, turn down your thermostat 65 degrees or lower,” Whitmer said.

7. Six Michigan cities listed among worst places to live in US: More than a few Michigan cities were named among the worst places to live in the U.S., according to a report. Only a dozen of the 50 cities on this list are in the Midwest or Northeast.

6. Video shows Warren man loading gun moments before girlfriend shot, killed: A woman recorded her boyfriend threatening to shoot her moments before he’s accused of fatally shooting her in Warren.

5. Floyd Galloway charged with first-degree premeditated murder of Danielle Stislicki: The parents of Danielle Stislicki have spent two years hoping for a break in the case, and they got it when Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a first-degree premeditated murder charge against Floyd Galloway Jr.

4. 46 people arrested in human trafficking sting in Warren: More than 40 people have been arrested in a human trafficking sting in Warren. Overall, 46 people were arrested -- 25 women and 21 men. Charges include prostitution, soliciting prostitution and possession of illegal drugs.

3. Kid Rock on Detroit restaurant closing: ‘I guess millions I pumped into that town was not enough’: Kid Rock spoke out after news broke that Olympia Development will not be renewing his lease for his Made in Detroit restaurant inside Little Caesars Arena.

2. Man who thinks he’s 1994 missing child D’Wan Sims gives DNA sample to Livonia police: D’Wan Sims was reported missing on Dec. 11, 1994 at the Wonderland Mall in Livonia. His mother, Dwanna Harris, told police he disappeared while shopping with her.

1. Michigan school district’s hilarious snow day video goes viral: A Michigan school district took their snow day announcement to the next level earlier this year. The video has more than 1.3 million views.

Honorable mentions:

Thanks to all of you for reading and sharing our stories. Cheers to 2020.