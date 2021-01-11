Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Jan. 11, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 519,082 as of Saturday, including 13,354 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes 2,706 new cases and 222 new deaths, including 207 identified during a review of records -- meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the state reported a total of 516,376 cases, including 13,132 deaths.

The state reported a total of 415,079 recoveries on Saturday.

Today: Michigan enters new COVID vaccine phase

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued but deaths remain high in Michigan. Testing has been steady with more than 37,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, with the 7-day positive rate average around 9.5%. Hospitalizations continue to decline but remain relatively high, including in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,136 on Saturday, slightly higher than the week before. The 7-day death average was 106 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 90,600 on Saturday -- the lowest it’s been since November.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 22.3 million cases have been reported in the U.S. as of Jan. 10, with more than 374,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 90.2 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 1.93 million have died, as of Jan. 10. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

More than 49 million have recovered worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus headlines:

Michigan is moving on to a new phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, including teachers, first responders, childcare providers and residents 65 years of age and older.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that the new phase of vaccinations will begin Monday, Jan. 11.

“We are pleased to move the state forward in the next stage of vaccinations,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive for MDHHS. “These vaccines are safe and effective, and we especially want our first responders, teachers and older adults to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The strategy we are announcing today is efficient, effective, and equitable, focusing on making vaccine available to those who have the highest level of risk, whether it is because of where they work or because of their age.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is “strongly encouraging” Michigan public schools to reopen for in-person learning by the beginning of March.

Public schools in Michigan were shut down during the fall due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Their buildings have been closed for about two months -- since the state reported thousands of COVID-19 cases per day in November.

“The value of in-person learning for our kids is immeasurable, and we must do everything we can to help them get a great education safely,” Whitmer said. “Over the last 10 months, medical experts and epidemiologists have closely followed the data and have learned that schools can establish a low risk of transmission by ensuring that everyone wears a mask and adopting careful infection prevention protocols.

I strongly encourage districts to provide as much face-to-face learning as possible, and my administration will work closely with them to get it done.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided an update Wednesday on COVID-19 in Michigan, talking about whether restrictions will be loosened or strengthened, a concerning trend in the metrics and a new phase of vaccinations.

New phase of vaccinations

Concerning metrics

Michigan goes over 500,000 cases

‘New variant’ of virus

Vaccination highlights

COVID restrictions

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state is revising its COVID-19 order to resume in-person high school classes, reopen certain indoor entertainment venues and allow non-contact outdoor sports and fitness classes.

The state is currently under a “pause” that placed stricter COVID-19 regulations on restaurants, schools and more, but that order was scheduled to expire Sunday (Dec. 20).

Now, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a revised version of the order, which will be in effect until Jan. 15.

Here’s what’s opening and what remains closed under the order.

A new tool created by Michigan health officials can calculate how likely a person is to get COVID-19 and how serious their infection could be based on their life situation and personal behaviors.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched “CV19 CheckUp” -- a free, anonymous tool that evaluates someone’s risks associated with COVID-19.

“This tool, which we will make available to all Michiganders, helps individuals understand their risk based on their life situation and personal behavior, and offers recommendations to reduce those risks while also connecting people to services if needed,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of the Aging & Adult Services Agency.

Travis said the tool can be used by all Michigan residents, but it’s specifically designed to help adults 60 and older. It is anonymous and does not require a name, email address or identifier of any type.

The tool used artificial intelligence to analyze each person through an online questionnaire. It is designed for those who are considered high-risk.

The tool’s algorithms are driven by science and medicine, using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Dec. 1:

Dec. 1 -- 5,793 new cases

Dec. 2 -- 6,955 new cases

Dec. 3 -- 7,146 new cases

Dec. 4 -- 8,689 new cases

Dec. 5 -- 6,004 new cases

Dec. 6 -- 4,675 new cases

Dec. 7 -- 4,675 new cases

Dec. 8 -- 5,909 new cases

Dec. 9 -- 4,905 new cases

Dec. 10 -- 5,937 new cases

Dec. 11 -- 5,157 new cases

Dec. 12 -- 4,486 new cases

Dec. 13 -- 3,602 new cases

Dec. 14 -- 3,603 new cases

Dec. 15 -- 4,730 new cases

Dec. 16 -- 4,037 new cases

Dec. 17 -- 4,024 new cases

Dec. 18 -- 4,180 new cases

Dec. 19 -- 3,896 new cases

Dec. 20 -- 2,275 new cases

Dec. 21 -- 2,276 new cases

Dec. 22 -- 3,082 new cases

Dec. 23 -- 3,443 new cases

Dec. 24 -- 2,447 new cases

Dec. 25 -- 2,447 new cases

Dec. 26 -- 2,447 new cases

Dec. 28 -- 3,239 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 29 -- 3,414 new cases

Dec. 30 -- 4,222 new cases

Dec. 31 -- 2,994 new cases

Jan. 1 -- 2,994 new cases

Jan. 2 -- 2,995 new cases

Jan. 3 -- 2,496 new cases

Jan. 4 -- 2,496 new cases

Jan. 5 -- 2,291 new cases

Jan. 6 -- 4,326 new cases

Jan. 7 -- 4,015 new cases

Jan. 8 -- 3,625 new cases

Jan. 9 -- 2,706 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Dec. 1:

Dec. 1 -- 190 new deaths (30 from vital records)

Dec. 2 -- 81 new deaths

Dec. 3 -- 175 new deaths (112 from vital records)

Dec. 4 -- 81 new deaths

Dec. 5 -- 193 new deaths (145 from vital records)

Dec. 6 -- 46 new deaths

Dec. 7 -- 47 new deaths

Dec. 8 -- 191 new deaths

Dec. 9 -- 75 new deaths

Dec. 10 -- 182 new deaths (132 from vital records)

Dec. 11 -- 61 new deaths

Dec. 12 -- 206 new deaths (176 from vital records)

Dec. 13 -- 45 new deaths

Dec. 14 -- 45 new deaths

Dec. 15 -- 183 new deaths (71 from vital records)

Dec. 16 -- 83 new deaths

Dec. 17 -- 190 new deaths (125 from vital records)

Dec. 18 -- 66 new deaths

Dec. 19 -- 187 new deaths (155 from vital records)

Dec. 20 -- 35 new deaths

Dec. 21 -- 36 new deaths

Dec. 22 -- 173 new deaths (72 from vital records)

Dec. 23 -- 70 new deaths

Dec. 24 -- 84 new deaths (62 from vital records)

Dec. 25 -- 85 new deaths (63 from vital records)

Dec. 26 -- 85 new deaths (63 from vital records)

Dec. 27 -- 30 new deaths

Dec. 28 -- 30 new deaths

Dec. 29 -- 193 new deaths

Dec. 30 -- 51 new deaths

Dec. 31 -- 88 new deaths

Jan. 1 -- 88 new deaths

Jan. 2 -- 89 new deaths

Jan. 3 -- 40 new deaths

Jan. 4 -- 40 new deaths

Jan. 5 -- 189 new deaths (117 from vital records)

Jan. 6 -- 51 new deaths

Jan. 7 -- 176 new deaths (138 from vital records)

Jan. 8 -- 38 new deaths

Jan. 9 -- 222 new deaths (207 from vital records)

Coronavirus resources:

