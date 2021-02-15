Beaumont Health revises pandemic visitation policy, makes exceptions for patients without COVID-19

DETROIT – Beaumont Health has updated COVID-19 visitation guidelines across the health system.

Beginning 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, visitation will be permitted for patients who do not have or are not suspected of having COVID-19.

In a news release issued Sunday, the hospital system stated the policy change, “supports Beaumont’s commitment to on-site family presence and care planning discussions.”

Beaumont Health Chief Nursing Officer, Susan Grant, pointed out that not all restrictions will be lifted as the pandemic continues.

“We recognize having loved ones visit benefits our patients and helps our staff deliver the patient and family centered care that is at the center of everything we do at Beaumont. However, COVID-19 continues to spread in our community. Therefore, we cannot lift all restrictions. We look forward to the day when we are able to welcome all family and friends without these COVID-19 modifications,” said Grant.

Ad

The change comes as inpatient COVID-19 numbers have declined at Beaumont.

“If the number of cases climbs at Beaumont or in the community, the health system will adjust its COVID-19 visitation guidelines as appropriate,” the news release read in part.

A summary of the updated guidelines:

For patients who do not have or are not suspected of having COVID-19, one support person may visit between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Patients who are at end-of-life, or are being evaluated for hospice care, two support people may visit.

Laboring women may have both a support person and a doula present.

Children (21 years old and under) may have two parents/legal guardians present between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; one may stay overnight. (Note: families of babies in the NICU must talk with the staff about NICU visitation.)

No one is permitted to visit patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests, except for:

End-of-life. (Up to two support people are permitted at the bedside.)

Women in labor, pre-term labor, or requiring a C-section (one birth partner may be present.)

Children under age 21. (one parent/legal guardian at the bedside.)

Other extreme conditions. (When the benefits of presence outweigh the risk of COVID-19 exposure, exceptions must be approved by clinical leadership.)

To read the complete text of Beaumont’s newly updated visitation guidelines, click here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 574,224 as of Saturday, including 15,150 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes 852 new cases and 88 additional deaths -- which includes 84 deaths identified during a review of records, meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday.

Ad

On Saturday, the state reported a total of 517,991 recoveries from the virus.

Coronavirus resources: