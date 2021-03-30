Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know March 30, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 660,771 as of Monday, including 16,034 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 8,202 new cases and eight additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported 652,569 total cases and 16,026 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 10% as of Sunday, the highest since December. The state has reported an up-tick in Hospitalizations over the last several weeks.

Related: MHA: Younger age groups driving rise in Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ad

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,965 on Sunday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 22 on Sunday and has been flat for several weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.5%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 67,100 on Sunday. More than 569,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 3.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, as of Friday, with 31% of residents having received at least one dose.

More: Michigan sees virus surge, but tighter restrictions unlikely, Whitmer says

Ad

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 30.2 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 549,300 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 127 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.78 million have died. More than 72 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

Coronavirus headlines:

VIEW: Tracking Michigan COVID-19 vaccine doses 💉

Ad

VIEW: Tracking coronavirus cases, outbreaks in Michigan schools

All Detroiters 16 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, the city announced Monday.

Any Detroit resident age 16 or older can now call to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated at the TCF Center.

Appointments can be made by calling 313-230-0505. Anyone living outside of the city of Detroit, but reporting to work each day in the city, also are eligible to schedule an appointment.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine site opened at Northwest Activities Center 9-1 this Saturday.

Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair also announced that the Detroit Health Department has been informed it will receive its first allocation of Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week. Detroiters wanting the one dose J&J vaccine can call 313-230-0505 for an appointment to receive at the Northwest Activities Center, located at 18100 Meyers from 9-1 this Saturday.

Ad

The state of Michigan announced Friday that all residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden.

People age 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities will qualify starting March 22, when 50- to 64-year-olds can begin getting shots under a previous announcement. Two days later, March 24, a federally selected regional mass vaccination site will open at Detroit’s Ford Field to administer an additional 6,000 doses a day for two months.

Learn more here.

Ad

MORE: Michigan’s updated COVID-19 vaccination schedule: Who is eligible and when

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that the first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.351 has been identified in a child in Jackson County.

The health department did not say how the boy was infected but a case investigation is underway to determine close contacts and if there are additional cases associated.

This new variant was originally detected in South Africa in October 2020 and shares some mutations with the B117 variant. The first case of the B117 variant -- originally detected in the United Kingdom -- was identified in Washtenaw County.

Ad

The state of Michigan has loosened its COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants, including the capacity limit and nightly curfew.

On Tuesday, March 2, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the restrictions on indoor dining have been revised.

Starting Friday, March 5, Michigan restaurants and bars will be allowed to fill up to 50% capacity, with a maximum of 100 people, according to the state.

“I’m proud that we are able to take this positive step without compromising public health,” Whitmer said.

Since Feb. 1, restaurants had been capped at 25% capacity. From mid-November through the end of January, no indoor dining was allowed at bars or restaurants.

Ad

The number of the confirmed cases of a more contagious COVID-19 variant in Michigan increased by more than 100 this week, suggesting there is “undetected spread” in the community.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical director for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said the state has confirmed 422 cases of the COVID-19 B117 variant.

That number increased from 314 cases identified as of six days prior (Feb. 24).

Through a partnership with SMART, Macomb County is offering a new vaccination location in Sterling Heights.

The vaccination site is at the Sterling Heights Senior Center on Utica Road, between Schoenherr and Van Dyke roads.

Appointments are required. Eligible residents and workers can call the SMART Macomb Vaccine line at 586-421-6579.

Wayne County announced it will open several vaccination clinics for residents 65 and older.

According to county Executive Warren Evans, the vaccination clinics will begin Feb. 23.

Ad

“I’m pleased Wayne County is now in a position to begin vaccinating seniors,” Evans said. “I know everyone is eager to safely get back to normal. Our team is working hard to ensure all of our residents can get their COVID shot as quickly as the vaccine is available.”

There are no walk-up appointments and seniors must make an appointment by calling the number for the site in their communities.

The full list of clinics and how to register can be found here.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since March 1:

March 1 -- 785 new cases

March 2 -- 1,067 new cases

March 3 -- 1,536 new cases

March 4 -- 1,526 new cases

March 5 -- 1,486 new cases

March 6 -- 1,289 new cases

March 7 -- 980 new cases

March 8 -- 980 new cases

March 9 -- 954 new cases

March 10 -- 2,316 new cases

March 11 -- 2,091 new cases

March 12 -- 2,403 new cases

March 13 -- 1,659 new cases

March 14 -- 1,571 new cases

March 15 -- 1,572 new cases

March 16 -- 2,048 new cases

March 17 -- 3,164 new cases

March 18 -- 2,629 new cases

March 19 -- 3,730 new cases

March 20 -- 2,660 new cases

March 21 -- 2,400 new cases

March 22 -- 2,401 new cases

March 23 -- 3,579 new cases

March 24 -- 4,454 new cases

March 25 -- 5,224 new cases

March 26 -- 5,030 new cases

March 27 -- 4,670 new cases

March 28 -- 4,101 new cases

March 29 -- 4,101 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since March 1:

March 1 -- 6 new deaths

March 2 -- 24 new deaths (12 from vital records)

March 3 -- 5 new deaths

March 4 -- 37 new deaths (29 from vital records)

March 5 -- 10 new deaths

March 6 -- 56 new deaths (48 from vital records)

March 7 -- 2 new deaths

March 8 -- 2 new deaths

March 9 -- 29 new deaths (8 from vital records)

March 10 -- 8 new deaths

March 11 -- 23 new deaths (16 from vital records)

March 12 -- 8 new deaths

March 13 -- 38 new deaths (30 from vital records)

March 14 -- 4 new deaths

March 15 -- 5 new deaths

March 16 -- 27 new deaths (6 from vital records)

March 17 -- 0 new deaths

March 18 -- 25 new deaths (24 from vital records)

March 19 -- 15 new deaths

March 20 -- 47 new deaths -- (39 from vital records)

March 21 -- 3 new deaths

March 22 -- 3 new deaths

March 23 -- 16 new deaths (8 from vital records)

March 24 -- 16 new deaths

March 25 -- 49 new deaths (30 from vital records)

March 26 -- 20 new deaths

March 27 -- 22 new deaths

March 28 -- 4 new deaths

March 29 -- 4 new deaths

Coronavirus resources:

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!