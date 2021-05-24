Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know May 24, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 883,202 as of Saturday, including 18,939 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 1,013 new cases and 86 additional deaths, including 99 deaths that were identified during a review of records. Learn more about the state’s reporting of COVID deaths for Saturday here.

Friday’s update included a total of 1,132 new cases and 38 additional deaths.

As of Saturday, more than 791,206 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

The state no longer provides coronavirus data updates on Sundays; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 6% as of Saturday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have declined over the last three weeks.

Ad

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 21 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,255 on Saturday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 55 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 73,100 on Saturday.

Michigan has reported more than 8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Sunday, with 57.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 47.2% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

Related: 4 data points that show how Michigan COVID surge has slowed as vaccine coverage increased

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 33 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 588,500 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 1.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered.

Worldwide, more than 165.5 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.4 million have died. More than 94 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

Ad

Coronavirus headlines:

VIEW: Chart: Michigan COVID vaccine coverage

VIEW: Tracking coronavirus cases, outbreaks in Michigan schools

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially revealed Michigan’s new schedule for eliminating COVID restrictions and returning to normal.

On Wednesday, the governor’s office hinted that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services would update its pandemic order after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention made changes to its recommendations for fully vaccinated people.

Ad

Less than 24 hours later, Whitmer held a COVID briefing and announced a revised MI Vacc To Normal plan as cases decline and the number of vaccinated residents rises.

Here’s what’s changing -- read here.

Michigan is lifting mask requirements for most indoor and outdoor settings for fully vaccinated residents, matching newly issued guidance from the CDC.

The new order took effect on Saturday, May 15.

Under the updated MDHHS Gatherings and Mask Order, Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.

Ad

After July 1, the broad indoor mask mandate will expire.

Michigan has reached the first of four vaccine milestones that will trigger the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

At the end of April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed the state will ease COVID-19 restrictions based on the percentage of Michiganders who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That plan has since changed into something different entirely, but some restrictions are still affected by it.

Weeks ago, the state of Michigan reached the threshold of 55% of residents having received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Under the initial reopening plan, once the 55% threshold was reached, in-person work can resume two weeks later (May 24).

Ad

Click here to read more.

All Michigan residents age 16 and up became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden.

People age 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities qualified starting March 22, when 50- to 64-year-olds began getting shots under a previous announcement. Two days later, March 24, a federally selected regional mass vaccination site opened at Detroit’s Ford Field to administer an additional 6,000 doses a day for two months.

Learn more here.

The COVID-19 variant detected in Brazil has been identified in Bay County. That variant is known as the P1 strain and it is more contagious and more than 50% able to reinfect.

Ad

The person infected in Bay County and the people they’ve been in contact with will need to quarantine for 14 days. It’s unclear what effect, if any, it will have on those, including seniors, who have already been vaccinated as there isn’t enough research to know exactly.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since May 1:

May 1 -- 3,431 new cases

May 2 -- 2,517 new cases

May 3 -- 2,518 new cases

May 4 -- 2,527 new case

May 5 -- 2,589 new cases

May 6 -- 3,514 new cases

May 7 -- 2,758 new cases

May 8 -- 1,825 new cases

May 9 -- 1,358 new cases

May 10 -- 1,358 new cases

May 11 -- 1,992 new cases

May 12 -- 2,171 new cases

May 13 -- 2,057 new cases

May 14 -- 1,766 new cases

May 15 -- 1,289 new cases

May 16 -- 1,115 new cases

May 17 -- 1,115 new cases

May 18 -- 1,271 new cases

May 19 -- 1,560 new cases

May 20 -- 1,372 new cases

May 21 -- 1,132 new cases

May 22 -- 1,013 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since May 1:

May 1 -- 131 new deaths (98 from vital records)

May 2 -- 14 new deaths

May 3 -- 15 new deaths

May 4 -- 126 new deaths (51 from vital records)

May 5 -- 42 new deaths

May 6 -- 115 (92 from vital records)

May 7 -- 30 new deaths

May 8 -- 122 new deaths (83 from vital records)

May 9 -- 17 new deaths

May 10 -- 16 new deaths

May 11 -- 99 new deaths (32 from vital records)

May 12 -- 17 new deaths

May 13 -- 112 new deaths (73 from vital records)

May 14 -- 33 new deaths

May 15 -- 107 new deaths

May 16 -- 10 new deaths

May 17 -- 10 new deaths

May 18 -- 83 new deaths (27 from vital records)

May 19 -- 31 new deaths

May 20 -- 74 new deaths (61 from vital records)

May 21 -- 38 new deaths

May 22 -- 86 new deaths (99 from vital records)

Coronavirus resources:

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!