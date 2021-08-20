Today: Red Cross partnering with Gardner-White for blood drives in Metro Detroit

Gardner-White and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host blood drives in Metro Detroit.
The blood drives will be Aug. 19 and 20.
Donors will receive a coupon for $50 off a Gardner-White purchase of at least $399 and be entered to win a $500 Gardner-White gift certificate. Drawings will be held for each of the locations.
Red Cross is experiencing a critical need for blood as the demand has increased, officials said. The Red Cross has sent 12% more blood products to hospitals to help patients in recent months, according to a press release.
Eligible donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 800-Red Cross (800-733-2767) sponsor code: gardnerwhite.
Read: Blood shortage impacts Metro Detroit hospitals, donations needed
Gardner-White blood drive locations:
Friday, Aug. 20 (11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.)
- 4400 East 14 Mile Road, Warren
- 1032 S Rochester Road, Rochester Hills
- 43825 West Oaks Drive, Novi
- 7680 S. Telegraph Road, Taylor