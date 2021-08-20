Partly Cloudy icon
Health

Today: Red Cross partnering with Gardner-White for blood drives in Metro Detroit

Officials say there’s critical need for blood donations

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

American Red Cross blood drive
American Red Cross blood drive (WDIV)

Gardner-White and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host blood drives in Metro Detroit.

The blood drives will be Aug. 19 and 20.

Donors will receive a coupon for $50 off a Gardner-White purchase of at least $399 and be entered to win a $500 Gardner-White gift certificate. Drawings will be held for each of the locations.

Red Cross is experiencing a critical need for blood as the demand has increased, officials said. The Red Cross has sent 12% more blood products to hospitals to help patients in recent months, according to a press release.

Eligible donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 800-Red Cross (800-733-2767) sponsor code: gardnerwhite.

Gardner-White blood drive locations:

Friday, Aug. 20 (11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.)

  • 4400 East 14 Mile Road, Warren
  • 1032 S Rochester Road, Rochester Hills
  • 43825 West Oaks Drive, Novi
  • 7680 S. Telegraph Road, Taylor

About the Author:

DeJanay Booth joined WDIV as a web producer in July 2020. She previously worked as a news reporter in New Mexico before moving back to Michigan.

