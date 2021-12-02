Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Dec. 2, 2021

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

DETROIT – Michigan reported 16,530 new cases of COVID-19 and 358 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 8,265 cases over the past two days.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,318,123, including 24,090 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,301,593 cases and 23,732 deaths, as of Monday.

The deaths announced Wednesday include 160 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 19.11% as of Monday -- an increase from last week. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 5,980 on Wednesday. The 7-day death average was 80 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 1.9%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 203,900 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 10.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 71% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 61.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 48 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 775,600 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 7.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 452 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 259 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

COVID cases and deaths trends by Michigan county

VIEW: Tracking coronavirus cases, outbreaks in Michigan schools

The number of patients in Michigan hospitals for COVID-19 has surpassed the spring wave and has reached a new record high, according to new data.

MDHHS updated its hospitalization data on Monday after a five-day break for the holiday, showing 4,386 in hospitals statewide with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

A Beaumont Health expert provided a concerning update about COVID and hospital trends in Metro Detroit, calling this the “fourth surge” and sharing three reasons why he believes numbers are once again on the rise.

Nick Gilpin, an infectious disease physician and the medical director of infection prevention for Beaumont Health, held a virtual briefing on Nov. 11 to discuss what he’s seeing in Metro Detroit.

Learn more right here.

Parents are looking for where to get their younger kids a COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC gave its final green light for Pfizer adolescent doses in kids aged 5-11.

Doses should be available at your local pharmacies, doctor’s offices, hospitals and clinics now or very soon. Like COVID-19 vaccines for adults, they are free.

EXPLAINER: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11

We’re tracking any information we get on available clinics and doses for kids 5-11 in the live updates blog here.

As the number of COVID cases continue to surge in Michigan, new data reveals that mask mandates in school appear to be working to slow the spread of the virus.

It is one of the most, if not the most, divisive issue inside the pandemic -- mask mandates, especially in schools. Anger and frustrations has boiled over inside, outside and at board meetings. But new data is supporting the use of masks in schools.

See the data here.

Michigan health officials are adopting a new definition of COVID-19 school outbreaks that lifts the threshold from two cases to three associated with a school.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) gets such a definition from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists -- view that here. The new definition changes the threshold to at least three cases within a group, up from two.

Read more here.

While coronavirus pandemic precautions helped keep the flu away last year, experts are worried that we won’t be so lucky this year.

Precautions and restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 actually also helped prevent the spread of the flu, a respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, during the 2020 flu season. This time last year, health experts were concerned that the U.S. would experience a “twindemic” with COVID and the flu, but that didn’t happen, likely due to a combination of mask wearing, social distancing, most schools being closed and overall reduced travel.

But this year, many of those precautions and restrictions are no longer in effect, and the flu is expected to circulate more widely.

Learn more here.

Detroit has opened up scheduling for residents with compromised immune systems to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Residents must have been fully vaccinated for at least six months and have compromised immune systems to schedule an appointment for a third dose.

Third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, which were approved by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, will be offered at the TCF Center drive-thru to those with an appointment.

Read more here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where coronavirus is surging.

The CDC on Tuesday, July 27 cited new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC said that in the United States most new infections are among unvaccinated people. But “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people.

Learn more here.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Nov. 15:

Nov. 15 -- 7,012 new cases

Nov. 16 -- 7,281 new cases

Nov. 17 -- 7,280 new cases

Nov. 18 -- 8,990 new cases

Nov. 19 -- 8,990 new cases

Nov. 20 -- 5,669 new cases

Nov. 21 -- 5,669 new cases

Nov. 22 -- 5,670 new cases

Nov. 23 -- 8,502 new cases

Nov. 24 -- 8,501 new cases

Nov. 25 -- 5,065 new cases

Nov. 26 -- 5,066 new cases

Nov. 27 -- 5,066 new cases

Nov. 28 -- 5,066 new cases

Nov. 29 -- 5,066 new cases

Nov. 30 -- 8,265 new cases

Dec. 1 -- 8,265 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Nov. 15:

Nov. 15 -- 32 new deaths

Nov. 16 -- 121 new deaths

Nov. 17 -- 121 new deaths

Nov. 18 -- 64 new deaths

Nov. 19 -- 64 new deaths (71 from past two days from vital records)

Nov. 20 -- 27 new deaths

Nov. 21 -- 28 new deaths

Nov. 22 -- 28 new deaths (32 from past three days from vital records)

Nov. 23 -- 140 new deaths

Nov. 24 -- 140 new deaths (143 from past two days from vital records)

Nov. 25 -- 28 new deaths

Nov. 26 -- 28 new deaths

Nov. 27 -- 28 new deaths

Nov. 28 -- 28 new deaths

Nov. 29 -- 27 new deaths (57 from past five days from vital records)

Nov. 30 -- 179 deaths

Dec. 1 -- 179 deaths (160 from past two days from vital records)

