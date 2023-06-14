Reminiscing about summer break

From Tati Amare – Cheers to the last day of school! It’s time for summer break.

Who can forget the excitement and thrill of hearing the last school bell ring signifying the end of the school year and full-on summer vacation. I remember the feeling of racing toward freedom and away from early mornings and hours of homework... take me back!!!

Summer was the time to leisurely have what felt like endless days of unhampered fun, spending time with family and friends, and plenty of TV time without worrying about getting up for school the next day. Nothing really can recreate that feeling in adulthood.

However, for as many fun-filled days I always had a schedule of swimming and gymnastics classes, summer reading, museum visits and multiple educational outings. As a kid, it felt like I had to power through those days to get to what my young mind perceived as the “real” fun but as an adult, those were some experiences that left the most indelible impression on me as a young person, and helped me to become who I am today.

I’m so thankful for all those wonderful memories... I hope all the kids in Detroit and Metro Detroit have a safe, enjoyable summer vacation and make similar memories to reminisce about when they’re older!!

Here’s what we’re talking about today

✈️ Summer break is here for schools everywhere and that means it’s time for summer vacation. What do you remember about traveling with your family as a kid?

☀️🎶 There are certain songs that always get you into the mood for summer, right? What’s your summer jam that always gets you pumped up for the season?

Popping up in the D

🎨 There’s a cool new place that’s popped up in the D where you can get everything from original pieces of art, to hand crafted candles. They’re all about bringing the community together with art. India Solomon is the lead artist and joined us in studio to share some of what you’ll see, and why she is setting out to make her gallery feel different from others.

In case you missed it

📖 What did he say about Aretha Franklin? For 35 years he worked with Aretha Franklin, and now he’s sharing his stories of playing music with her over the decades. Ralphe Armstrong joined us in studio earlier this week to talk about his new book “My Friend the Queen From Her Court Jester Ralphe Armstrong”. You have to hear some of his stories.

💪 What’s new for the ninjas? “American Ninja Warrior” is a phenomenon. The obstacles seem impossible until you see one of the “ninjas” actually beat what’s in front of them on the course. Now, there’s something new that’s adding to the challenge of making it to Las Vegas and competing for that $1,000,000 prize. We spoke to the creator of the show who says there’s a whole new level of drama.

From our sponsors and partners

🐻 Are you ready for a wild adventure? Are you ready to get up close to animals like bears? To get up close you don’t have to go far. Our sponsor The Toledo Zoo is a place where you can have experiences like never before. How would you like to feed a bear through a long tube? April Morton headed south to see everything you can do, including zip lining.

🥃 Cheers to dad! Father’s Day is this weekend and here’s an idea for a gift that he can enjoy by himself or with others. Our sponsor I.W. Harper has two different varieties of bourbon whiskey that are unique for those who enjoy bourbon. One is distilled cabernet casks, and the other is distilled for 15 years. They joined us on the show to share some recipes for this Father’s Day.

Just for fun

🤣 I’m a sucker for Pixar movies. Yes, I’m a grown man. Yes, I have an 11-year-old daughter. And, yes, I love watching them with her. “Up” is probably one of the best Pixar movies there is, and definitely seems to lean more towards adults than kids. (I dare you to watch the first five minutes without a tear in your eye) But, you have to love Carl and Doug, especially Doug. SQUIREL! Now, the two are back together in a short, and the trailer is all kinds of fun.

Let’s connect

