Time for a selfie

From Tati Amare – Today is National Selfie Day! We shared a very blurry selfie of myself and the incredibly talented and fun Blaine Fowler who is my guest co-host for the week. My selfie skills are awkward at best - I almost dropped my camera twice, was looking in the wrong directions and had my finger in one of the shots... but Blaine was a good sport and laughed with me and not at me which led to giant smiles for our pic.

I often complain that I don’t know how to take selfies - my arms are too short, I can never get the right angle or lighting... is it even worth the trouble? Well, the answer is YES, it is worth the extra effort to regularly capture special moments that will be meaningful in the future. You see, the random selfie that you take with a loved one will one day be part of the documentation of your relationship and the good times with that person. I so appreciate it when a friend or family member sends me a picture of something that I completely forgot about. Now I need to become the person sending the pictures not always the one just receiving them. I’ll be the first to admit that I need to do better and I will!

Life is going by so quickly! The days quickly turn into weeks, months and years so let’s capture the moments and celebrate life as often as we possibly can.

Here’s what we’re talking about today

🤔 If you had to think about the most used slang terms in Michigan, would these come to the top of your mind?

🍕 When you think about door dash or Uber eats, you always need an address to have your food delivered. Now Dominos wants to deliver a pizza to you, no matter where you are.

Blast from the past

👟 If you’re like me, it’s a little hard to believe that things from the 80s and 90s might be considered vintage. But, right now, those decades are hot! Especially the style, from shirts to shoes. The problem is, where to you find items that have stood the test of time and can still be worn or collected today? We found a place in Detroit that may have just what you’re looking for.

In case you missed it

😂 What did he say to crack up Tati? Brad Garrett is known for TV, movies, and providing the voice to numerous animated characters (my favorite is Bloat from “Finding Nemo”). He’s also a standup comic and after watching this interview, you’ll understand why. He recently chatted with Tati about his new show on Apple TV+ called “High Desert” and had her giggling through the whole interview.

🥪 What’s in their sandwiches? Stacked high with meat, cheese, veggies, and toppings, these sandwiches are just what you’d expect from a Deli. But, they also focus on something different here and it’s in their name. Made In Michigan Deli is all about serving up food from our state. They focus on locally made products and support local businesses. They joined us in studio this week to share how they make one of their most popular sandwiches. Now you know what’s for lunch tomorrow.

Just for fun

🤣 “America’s Got Talent” is back and of course that means more comedians. When you think back to some of the people who’ve made us laugh before, you know there are going to be some great acts every time. Take a listen to Mauren Langan, Ahren Belisle, and Mandy Muden

