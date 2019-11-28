Bodybuilder accused of attacking girlfriend withdraws plea in hopes of more favorable sentence

DETROIT – A Macomb County bodybuilder caught on video attacking his girlfriend withdrew his plea Wednesday in hopes of a more favorable sentence. Paul Bashi was captured on video punching, kicking, stabbing and burning his girlfriend on July 29, 2018 in their Washington Township home.

4 Fast Facts

  • A St. Clair County prosecutor has been appointed to the hazing investigation into members of the De La Salle football team. Click here to read more.
  • Power outages are a concern in Metro Detroit on Wednesday, ahead of Thanksgiving, with a wind advisory in effect. Click here to read more.
  • Police have identified a Michigan State medical student and a suspected drunken driver who were killed in a wrong-way crash. Click here to read more.
  • There are ways to enjoy food over the holidays without derailing your diet. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Road closures

Thanksgiving Day festivities in Detroit will close numerous roads. Bus routes will also be changed as the Turkey Trot, America’s Thanksgiving Parade and Lions game draw large crowds to the city Thursday.

Heavy winds

Intense winds Wednesday took a large branch down onto a van on Detroit’s southwest side. Neighbors said they heard a loud bang and went outside to investigate.

Coyotes

Many residents in Highland Park are reporting seeing coyotes roaming their neighborhoods and police are on alert. According to a study by Ohio State University, coyotes have adapted to live in densely populated environments while avoiding contact with humans.

Travel

Traveling has been tricky for many people as storms, wind and snow hit the Midwest on Wednesday, the busiest travel day of the year. Despite heavy winds in Metro Detroit, the wind hasn’t caused many flight delays.

Detroit shooting

A postal worker was injured over the weekend when shots were exchanged between two vehicles on Detroit’s west side, police said.

Read More

