DETROIT – A Macomb County bodybuilder caught on video attacking his girlfriend withdrew his plea Wednesday in hopes of a more favorable sentence. Paul Bashi was captured on video punching, kicking, stabbing and burning his girlfriend on July 29, 2018 in their Washington Township home.

Thanksgiving Day festivities in Detroit will close numerous roads. Bus routes will also be changed as the Turkey Trot, America’s Thanksgiving Parade and Lions game draw large crowds to the city Thursday.

Intense winds Wednesday took a large branch down onto a van on Detroit’s southwest side. Neighbors said they heard a loud bang and went outside to investigate.

Many residents in Highland Park are reporting seeing coyotes roaming their neighborhoods and police are on alert. According to a study by Ohio State University, coyotes have adapted to live in densely populated environments while avoiding contact with humans.

Traveling has been tricky for many people as storms, wind and snow hit the Midwest on Wednesday, the busiest travel day of the year. Despite heavy winds in Metro Detroit, the wind hasn’t caused many flight delays.

A postal worker was injured over the weekend when shots were exchanged between two vehicles on Detroit’s west side, police said.

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 --