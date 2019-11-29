DETROIT – The attorneys for a Detroit police sergeant who was suspended for not taking action during a shooting that left an officer dead responded in a statement Thursday. Police Chief James Craig said Sgt. Ronald Kidd should have been at the scene where Officer Rasheen McClain and his partner, Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse, were shot. McClain was killed.

A teen was arrested Friday in connection with an alleged attack on a bus headed to a Ypsilanti Township school. The parents of the victim, a 15-year-old sophomore at Lincoln High School, say he was beaten so badly that he didn’t remember his parents’ names.

A woman shot and killed a man during an altercation over stolen property early Thursday, Detroit police said. According to police, there was a physical altercation between the woman and man in the 3800 block of 29th Street about 12:14 a.m. The 59-year-old woman pulled out a gun and shot a 42-year-old man.

A Garden City family rushed to make Thanksgiving dinner in a few hours when their power was restored Thursday. Families across Metro Detroit ran into similar holiday roadblocks when heavy winds Wednesday knocked out power for thousands.

One family’s tradition of attending the America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit keeps growing as the years past. It all started when Hal Schwartz brought his daughter, Blair, to the parade in 1989. She was only 1.

Rod Meloni’s annual Rod the Builder challenge is coming up, but this year Local 4 is doing something a little bit differently. Meloni will put up Christmas lights against a professional company, Landscape Services Inc., while also helping a family who has had a difficult year decorate their home for the holidays.

