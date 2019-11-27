DETROIT – Local 4 had a rare look at the life of a Detroit-based gang kingpin. According to authorities, Corey Bailey, also known as Cocaine Sonny or C Murda, ruled the notorious Seven Mile Bloods Gang, and he did it with extreme violence. Federal investigators said nearly 20 members controlled the entire 48205 zip code in Detroit. The area is known by gangs as the “Red Zone,” referring to the color of blood. Drugs, guns, murder and fear helped Bailey run the area, police said. He allegedly rapped about his exploits online.

4 Fast Facts

. Contractor paving crews will have to remove and replace some of the new I-75 concrete in Oakland County. Click here to read more

Click here to read more . Dozens of children across Metro Detroit are celebrating finding their forever homes on National Adoption Day.

Click here to read more . Detroit police Chief James Craig said someone else signed his signature on a document that led to a sergeant fired for cowardice in 2014 being reinstated.

. Click here to read more. A man died Tuesday afternoon after a shooting on Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Be Informed

Crews are working to repair dozens of Metro Detroit guardrails after the Local 4 Defenders revealed that they were linked to lawsuits involving driver injuries and deaths in other states. The Defenders broke the story about the X-Lite guardrails early this summer. There were 90 X-Lite guardrails in Michigan, most located along I-275.

A video posted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk shows the automaker’s newly unveiled Cybertruck pulling a Ford F-150 up a hill. While the video may appear to demonstrate the electric truck’s power, experts say it isn’t a good test.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said the DPD sergeant who was suspended for not responding to a shooting that killed an officer had been previously fired from the department for cowardice and then rehired.

A Lincoln Park man has been charged after his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter shot herself with his gun, according to authorities. Skylar Johnston was playing with her 5- and 2-year old siblings around 1:40 p.m. Nov. 19 in a trailer located in the 3070 block of Dix Avenue in Lincoln Park, police said.

Michigan’s Secretary of State closed early Tuesday after experiencing internet connectivity issues, making many services unavailable. Secretary of State branch office transactions, online services and call center services were unavailable due to a state government network outage.

Read More

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 --