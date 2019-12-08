30ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Dec. 7, 2019 at 7:07 p.m. (WDIV)

Family wants answers after 23-year-old woman killed in River Rouge

DETROIT – Police are trying to track down whoever shot and killed a 23-year-old woman in River Rouge on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-842-8700.

Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy, cold Saturday night with higher temps Sunday

Sunday will be cloudy but not as chilly. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s; 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Metro Detroit is home to the first and only museum in the world dedicated to preserving the culture and heritage of Chaldeans for future generations. Click here to read more.
  • A person of interest has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a woman and her 6-week-old baby injured on Detroit’s west side Tuesday. Click here to read more.
  • All 4 Pets special: Holiday gift guide for pets. Click here to read more.
  • Methodist Children’s Home Society annual event supporting young men during holidays. Click here to read more.

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 --

