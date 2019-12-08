ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019

Family wants answers after 23-year-old woman killed in River Rouge

DETROIT – Police are trying to track down whoever shot and killed a 23-year-old woman in River Rouge on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-842-8700.

Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy, cold Saturday night with higher temps Sunday

Sunday will be cloudy but not as chilly. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s; 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 --