ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

7 places to see amazing holiday light displays in Michigan
DETROIT – The holiday season is alive in Michigan and there are beautiful lights to prove it! Every year, several spots around Michigan put on amazing holiday light displays for the public to enjoy. We’ve got a list of seven light displays to check out this year.
- Oakland University added a brand new varsity sport, or esport, making Oakland the first division one school in the state to do it. Click here to read more.
- One group is hoping to strike bullying down and kick it out of existence. Click here to read more.
- Police have a person of interest detained for questioning in connection with a shooting that hospitalized a 23-year-old mother and injured an infant. Click here to read more.
- The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. Click here to read more.
Rasheen McClain
Funeral services were held Friday for fallen Detroit police Officer Rasheen McClain at Greater Grace Temple. McClain was remembered as a hero and a mentor within the Detroit Police Department. Many gathered to say a final farewell.
Obie Trice arrested
Police responding to trouble at a condo community in Oakland County just after midnight Friday morning found themselves ordering a famous rapper to drop his gun and get on the ground. That rapper is Obie Trice, who rose to prominence alongside Eminem in the early 2000′s. Trice is in custody Friday night as police investigate a shooting at his Commerce Township home.
Breastfeeding mother told to cover up
A mother breastfeeding at Children’s Hospital of Michigan said she was told to cover up and that a security guard then threw a sheet over her and her 2-month-old baby. Alecia Dillard brought her young son to the hospital because he was ill and didn’t have an appetite.
Noel Night in Detroit
Each year for the past 46 years, Noel Night has descended upon Midtown and blessed our holiday season with horse-drawn carriages, hot chocolate, roasted almonds and magic shows. This year, the magic continues. Churches, local businesses and museums will keep their doors open well passed sundown to welcome visitors with special music performances, ice sculptures and a live nativity scene.
Pancreatic cancers
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most deadly forms of cancer, largely because it’s usually diagnosed so late. A new high-tech procedure may help identify and eliminate some pancreatic cancers before they even develop.
Red kettle stolen
The holidays are a time for giving, but not for one man who was seen stealing a Salvation Army red kettle from the front of a Roseville Walmart. Now police are trying to hunt down that man who targeted and watched a bell ringer. Police have released footage of the incident that was caught on Walmart cameras.
Child reportedly strip searched
An 8-year-old girl was stripped naked and searched by staff at a Virginia prison after being led to believe that refusal to do so would result in her not being able to see her father, according to local news reports.
Woman fatally shot
Police have launched an investigation into a homicide involving a 23-year-old woman. According to police, on Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of Frazier and Eaton in River Rouge after gunfire was reported.
