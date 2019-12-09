ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

‘100 percent, alcohol was a factor’ -- Clinton Township crash kills 7-year-old boy

DETROIT – A 7-year-old boy was killed in Clinton Township just after midnight Sunday after a single-car collision.

Police said the driver wasn’t sober.

“100 percent, alcohol was a factor in this crash,” Sgt. Allis said.

Metro Detroit weather: Rain, fog develop Sunday night and early Monday morning

Sunday will be overcast but dry before midnight. After midnight it becomes wetter, not icy or snowy, because temps remain well above freezing across all of Southeast Michigan.

A healthy amount of rain falls Monday.

Read the full forecast here.

