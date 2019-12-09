ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
‘100 percent, alcohol was a factor’ -- Clinton Township crash kills 7-year-old boy
DETROIT – A 7-year-old boy was killed in Clinton Township just after midnight Sunday after a single-car collision.
Police said the driver wasn’t sober.
“100 percent, alcohol was a factor in this crash,” Sgt. Allis said.
Metro Detroit weather: Rain, fog develop Sunday night and early Monday morning
Sunday will be overcast but dry before midnight. After midnight it becomes wetter, not icy or snowy, because temps remain well above freezing across all of Southeast Michigan.
A healthy amount of rain falls Monday.
4 Fast Facts
- The U.S. Coast Guard joined local authorities Sunday in the search for a missing 51-year-old man in Lake Erie. Click here to read more.
- A 19-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday in connection to the Wednesday robbery of an 86-year-old man. Click here to read more.
- A dozen K-9 units searched acres of land in Benzie County hoping to find clues in the disappearance of Southfield woman Adrienne Quintal. Click here to read more.
- Michigan officials say 147 parcels of public land are being offered for sale. Click here to read more.
