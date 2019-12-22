ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

Missing Southfield woman Adrienne Quintal found dead, family says

DETROIT – The search for Adrienne Quintal ended Saturday after nearly 10 weeks of searching.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found about 500 feet away from the cabin and was described as a rugged area that searches couldn’t have reached prior..

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Winter begins with clear skies, cold conditions

More sunshine returns Sunday with relatively mild conditions.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 --