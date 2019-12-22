ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
Missing Southfield woman Adrienne Quintal found dead, family says
DETROIT – The search for Adrienne Quintal ended Saturday after nearly 10 weeks of searching.
The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found about 500 feet away from the cabin and was described as a rugged area that searches couldn’t have reached prior..
Metro Detroit weather: Winter begins with clear skies, cold conditions
More sunshine returns Sunday with relatively mild conditions.
4 Fast Facts
- Why do holiday shoppers wait until days before Christmas? Click here to read more.
- Strangers help Michigan teenage burn survivor pay for surgery to save voice. Click here to read more.
- Officials said it could be days before the cleanup of a chemical liquid on I-696 is completed. Click here to read more.
- Presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg visited Detroit to open a campaign office Saturday. Click here to read more.
