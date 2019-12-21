ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

DETROIT – One eastbound lane of I-696 is closed in Madison Heights due to a substance on the freeway. The Sky 4 chopper showed the green substance coming off an embankment at Couzens Road.

Senators from Michigan returned home for the holidays Friday, and Local 4 caught up with Sen. Gary Peters to see what he thinks is coming next year. Peters said he came home expecting to return to an impeachment trial.

Redford Township police officers were stopping drivers Friday, but not to give them tickets. Officers went on “Santa Patrol,” distributing Kroger gift cards to motorists.

A 15-year-old boy suffered serious burns from a fire he started Wednesday in Pontiac. Authorities said they responded at 11:19 p.m. to a fire at a home on Robinwood Avenue.

As consumers scramble to finalize their holiday shopping, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a consumer alert urging credit card users to be mindful of a new scam where thieves collect personal information when swiping their card.

