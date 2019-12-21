ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
Green substance oozes onto I-696, closing part of freeway
DETROIT – One eastbound lane of I-696 is closed in Madison Heights due to a substance on the freeway. The Sky 4 chopper showed the green substance coming off an embankment at Couzens Road.
4 Fast Facts
- Warren police arrested 46 people and charged them with a total of 103 crimes as part of an operation focused on human trafficking. Click here to read more.
- U.S. Steel plans to idle production on Zug Island. Click here to read more.
- Two men in a U-Haul led officers on a police chase from Dearborn Heights to Detroit on Thursday. Click here to read more.
- A dog is recovering after he was shot in Detroit. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Impeachment
Senators from Michigan returned home for the holidays Friday, and Local 4 caught up with Sen. Gary Peters to see what he thinks is coming next year. Peters said he came home expecting to return to an impeachment trial.
Redford Township
Redford Township police officers were stopping drivers Friday, but not to give them tickets. Officers went on “Santa Patrol,” distributing Kroger gift cards to motorists.
Fire
A 15-year-old boy suffered serious burns from a fire he started Wednesday in Pontiac. Authorities said they responded at 11:19 p.m. to a fire at a home on Robinwood Avenue.
Credit card reader scam
As consumers scramble to finalize their holiday shopping, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a consumer alert urging credit card users to be mindful of a new scam where thieves collect personal information when swiping their card.
