ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
EPA taking extra precautions at I-696 contamination site due to rain
DETROIT – The Macomb County Public Works commissioner said she’s concerned the rain could cause a problem for our lakes and drinking water.
“These chemicals are toxic,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said. “They’re deadly. They’re cancer causing.”.
Metro Detroit weather: Dense Fog Advisory and more rain arriving Sunday night
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties until 12 midnight ET.
