News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Dec. 29, 2019 at 7:06 p.m.
EPA taking extra precautions at I-696 contamination site due to rain

DETROIT – The Macomb County Public Works commissioner said she’s concerned the rain could cause a problem for our lakes and drinking water.

“These chemicals are toxic,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said. “They’re deadly. They’re cancer causing.”.

Metro Detroit weather: Dense Fog Advisory and more rain arriving Sunday night

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties until 12 midnight ET.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 --

