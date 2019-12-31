ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

DETROIT – Detroit Lions players have been showering Marvin Jones with support after his 6-month-old son died. Jones posted on Instagram that his son, Marlo, died Friday. Since then, teammates and team officials have been showing Jones and his wife that they are there for them during the difficult time. During a post-game press conference Sunday, coach Matt Patricia struggled while speaking about the loss.

Many homes along Lake St. Clair are underwater Monday afternoon after a day of strong winds. The lake levels are about 30 inches above average. That, combined with the winds, has led to flooding that is worse than normal. John Thielk lives along Anchor Bay in Fair Haven. Thielk and his neighbors built a dike to keep crashing waves in the bay.

A Monroe police officer pushed two people out of the way early Sunday when a suspected drunken driver almost slammed into them. The officer had a vehicle pulled over on Telegraph Road when a GMC Envoy came barreling toward the back of the police vehicle. The officer quickly pushed two people over the guardrail to keep them from being hit.

Both sides of I-75 might be back open in Oakland County, but the project is far from done. Michigan Department of Transportation officials said construction in Metro Detroit could be even worse in 2020 than it was this year.

Crews in Madison Heights are planning to take soil samples to learn more about the green chemical ooze along I-696. Officials said they hope soil samples will tell them where the contaminate is and how it is moving. Then, they can determine what to do next. With snow and colder weather on the horizon, it’s even more important to have more people at the site to make sure nothing is freezing and the sump pump is working, authorities said.

Roughly 80 percent of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck. If you’re looking to take control of your financial life in the New Year, Rod Meloni has some tips to get you on the right track.

