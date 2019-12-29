30ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Dec. 29, 2019 at 7:03 p.m. (WDIV)
Detroit family reunited with dog missing for 5 months

DETROIT – Gigi Harris has been reunited with her dog after it went missing for five months.

Harris was not sure if she would ever see Minnie again..

Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy, chilly Saturday evening

Saturday night becomes chillier with clouds becoming lower and thicker. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • A local church is partnered up with several organizations to help rebuild parts of Detroit. Click here to read more.
  • Marvin Jones announced Saturday on social media his youngest son had passed away Friday. Click here to read more.
  • A small plane en route to a college football playoff game crashed into a post office parking lot in Louisiana shortly after takeoff Saturday, killing five people. Click here to read more.
  • Starbucks is wrapping up 2019 by raising a holiday cup and giving customers a way to celebrate the end of the year. Click here to read more.

Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 --

