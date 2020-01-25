ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
Police: Bounty hunters shoot man outside Detroit Family Dollar store
DETROIT – There was chaos outside of a Detroit Family Dollar store as two bounty hunters tried to capture a 29-year-old parole violator on Friday. One of the bounty hunters fired a shot outside of the store, which is located on Schoolcraft, near the Southfield Freeway in Detroit. The two bounty hunters pinned the parole violator’s SUV in after following him. Police said the 29-year-old thought he was being robbed and tried to back out.
Michigan Lottery
A Wayne County man filled his belly and his bank account during a lucky lunch break when he won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Diamond Dazzler instant game. The 53-year-old player bought the winning ticket at the Athens Grocery Store, located at 579 Monroe Street in Detroit.
Coronavirus
Michigan health officials say they are investigating three potential cases of coronavirus connected to the outbreak in China. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says they have approved testing from three people -- two in Washtenaw County and one in Macomb County. Approved specimens will be sent to the CDC for testing.
ATF seizes grenade launcher
Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials found a 44-millimeter grenade launcher with a spent 44-millimeter casing in a Flint home after they entered the home this week with a search warrant, police said.
Detroit River
Detroit officials are taking legal action against the companies responsible for the dock collapse that spilled contaminated soil into the Detroit River, the Local 4 Defenders have learned. Those companies have racked up more than $36,700 in blight bills after ignoring the city’s demand to take action in cleaning up the mess.
Tracking students’ activity
A controversial new program that tracks and monitors every move students make on their computers is becoming more prominent in schools. The program is called “Gaggle,” and its goal is to prevent bullying, violence and suicides. Some believe it goes too far, though.
Detroit firefighters
The Detroit Fire Department handed down punishment to a large group of firefighters who posed for a photo in front of a burning house. City and DFD officials want to put the picture behind them. A dozen firefighters and four sergeants were disciplined for taking part in the infamous smoldering selfie.
Dearborn schools
Parents of 1,500 third graders in the Dearborn Public Schools district are set to get a concerning letter in the mail that says if their child gets a low store on the MSTEP test, they should repeat the third grade. “It could be a good or bad thing, depending on your child,” said Dr. Jill Chochol, of Dearborn Public Schools.
- 192 tickets issued along Detroit riverfront since start of Defenders investigation into spill
- Flu cases leave Metro Detroit medical offices packed
- Michigan AG: ‘Not enough evidence’ to file charges in 1983 cold case
- Initial test results show contamination from Madison Heights Electro-Plating Services not impacting water or moving southward from site
- Pentagon: 34 troops suffered brain injuries in Iran strike
- Chicago woman is 2nd US patient with new virus from China
- Trial highlights: Dems cry cover-up, Trump hails activists
- Fiat Chrysler denies union bribery allegations in GM lawsuit
- New Orleans: Protesters demand action on damaged hotel
- Frame Works shop owner in Plymouth works to reunite families with precious memories
- The big lesson from the Bezos hack: Anyone can be a target
- AP Exclusive: Feds plan to move Epstein warden to prison job
- How your weekend eating, sleeping habits can throw off your body clock
- First Alaska retail pot shops get OK to allow on-site use
