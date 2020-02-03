ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
Detroit Metro Airport one of 11 airports to receive flights from China
DETROIT – Any U.S. citizen who has been to China in the last two weeks will be diverted to one of 11 airports to be checked and potentially quarantined for an additional 14 days.
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is one of the 11 airports these passengers will be diverted to.
Metro Detroit weather: A cool Sunday evening after record-breaking warmth
Sunday evening and night will remain milder than average and dry. Monday will have higher than average temps, again.
4 Fast Facts
- Punxatawny Phil and Woody the Woodchuck have made their predictions on Groundhog Day. No shadow -- meaning an early spring. Click here to read more.
- Police are looking for a missing 28-year-old woman who was last seen Jan. 25 on Detroit’s west side. Click here to read more.
- According to authorities, a shooting at a gas station Saturday night could have been a misunderstanding. Click here to read more.
- Will Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “plan b” be enough to smooth the roads and soothe the voters? Click here to read more.
