ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020

Detroit Metro Airport one of 11 airports to receive flights from China

DETROIT – Any U.S. citizen who has been to China in the last two weeks will be diverted to one of 11 airports to be checked and potentially quarantined for an additional 14 days.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is one of the 11 airports these passengers will be diverted to.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: A cool Sunday evening after record-breaking warmth

Sunday evening and night will remain milder than average and dry. Monday will have higher than average temps, again.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 --