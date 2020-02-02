34ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Feb. 1, 2020 at 7:56 p.m.
Man mistakenly released from custody apprehended in Detroit

DETROIT – The manhunt for Talleon Stephon Brazil ended Saturday when he was apprehended by authorities in Detroit.

MDOC said Brazil was taken into custody at about 4 p.m. Saturday after authorities found him in a Detroit home.

Metro Detroit weather: Snow, rain become more scattered Saturday evening

Saturday evening will have scattered light snow and rain. Temperatures stay near freezing, so travel will be tricky for many.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • The Detroit Pistons Dance Team helped give a first-grade girl a memorable experience Friday. Click here to read more.
  • An online fundraiser is helping a needy Redford family with six kids who lost everything in house fire. Click here to read more.
  • Delta is moving up its suspension of flights between the US and China in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Click here to read more.
  • Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 9500 block of Braile Street in Detroit around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Click here to read more.

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 --

