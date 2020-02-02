ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

Man mistakenly released from custody apprehended in Detroit

DETROIT – The manhunt for Talleon Stephon Brazil ended Saturday when he was apprehended by authorities in Detroit.

MDOC said Brazil was taken into custody at about 4 p.m. Saturday after authorities found him in a Detroit home.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Snow, rain become more scattered Saturday evening

Saturday evening will have scattered light snow and rain. Temperatures stay near freezing, so travel will be tricky for many.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 --