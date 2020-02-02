ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
Man mistakenly released from custody apprehended in Detroit
DETROIT – The manhunt for Talleon Stephon Brazil ended Saturday when he was apprehended by authorities in Detroit.
MDOC said Brazil was taken into custody at about 4 p.m. Saturday after authorities found him in a Detroit home.
Metro Detroit weather: Snow, rain become more scattered Saturday evening
Saturday evening will have scattered light snow and rain. Temperatures stay near freezing, so travel will be tricky for many.
4 Fast Facts
- The Detroit Pistons Dance Team helped give a first-grade girl a memorable experience Friday. Click here to read more.
- An online fundraiser is helping a needy Redford family with six kids who lost everything in house fire. Click here to read more.
- Delta is moving up its suspension of flights between the US and China in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Click here to read more.
- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 9500 block of Braile Street in Detroit around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Click here to read more.
