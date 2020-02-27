ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
Macomb County woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for adoption fraud scheme
DETROIT – Macomb County woman was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison on charges of wire fraud in connection to an adoption fraud scheme. Before her sentence was handed down Tara Lynn Lee sat and listened to 20 victims share their grief with the court. Most said they trusted her and believed she was going to help them.
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- Snow winds down tonight, but it will still feel like winter until March arrives on Sunday. Then we’ve got a real-deal warm up headed our way. Click here to read more.
- A Ring camera caught thieves snatching a package from the porch of a Livonia home. Click here to read more.
- Health officials said the United States is headed toward a possible coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read more.
- A Detroit woman said she was just doing her job when, to her surprise, she found herself on the news, accused by police of a crime she didn’t commit. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Milwaukee shooting
Multiple people were killed Wednesday in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. President Donald Trump addressed the shooting before speaking at the White House with reporters about steps his administration is taking to combat the coronavirus. He said the attacker killed five people and wounded others.
Coronavirus update
President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that the U.S. is “very, very ready” for whatever the coronavirus threat brings, and he put his vice president in charge of overseeing the nation’s response.
Boy rescued from icy pond
A former EMT was in the right place Tuesday when an 11-year-old boy fell through a frozen pond in Ann Arbor. Michael Hood, who was an EMT in Detroit, was at West Park with his dogs when he heard the cries for help.
Wyatt’s Law
A local mother and the Macomb County Prosecutor are both pushing for an online child abuse registry in Michigan. In 2013, Erica Hammel’s son, Wyatt, was abused so severely by his ex-husband’s girlfriend that he had a brain bleed and a fractured skull.
Serial murder suspect
Detroit police have confirmed that serial murder suspect Kenyel Brown was free and working as a police informant in the days and weeks leading up to his arrest despite multiple probation violations.
Viral ‘skull breaker challenge’
Kathleen DeJesus had no idea when she got hurt that she was an unknowing participant in the latest social media challenge. DeJesus, 13, of Massachusetts, was rushed from her middle school to the hospital after an incident in her gym class.
Read More
- 4YI -- Ask us a question about Metro Detroit or Michigan
- New study links working overtime to high blood pressure
- Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Online scammers trying to prey on people concerned about coronavirus
- Getting a big tax refund this year? How to make your money go further
- World battles virus epidemic as cases multiply outside China
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.