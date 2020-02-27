ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

DETROIT – Macomb County woman was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison on charges of wire fraud in connection to an adoption fraud scheme. Before her sentence was handed down Tara Lynn Lee sat and listened to 20 victims share their grief with the court. Most said they trusted her and believed she was going to help them.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Multiple people were killed Wednesday in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. President Donald Trump addressed the shooting before speaking at the White House with reporters about steps his administration is taking to combat the coronavirus. He said the attacker killed five people and wounded others.

President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that the U.S. is “very, very ready” for whatever the coronavirus threat brings, and he put his vice president in charge of overseeing the nation’s response.

A former EMT was in the right place Tuesday when an 11-year-old boy fell through a frozen pond in Ann Arbor. Michael Hood, who was an EMT in Detroit, was at West Park with his dogs when he heard the cries for help.

A local mother and the Macomb County Prosecutor are both pushing for an online child abuse registry in Michigan. In 2013, Erica Hammel’s son, Wyatt, was abused so severely by his ex-husband’s girlfriend that he had a brain bleed and a fractured skull.

Detroit police have confirmed that serial murder suspect Kenyel Brown was free and working as a police informant in the days and weeks leading up to his arrest despite multiple probation violations.

Kathleen DeJesus had no idea when she got hurt that she was an unknowing participant in the latest social media challenge. DeJesus, 13, of Massachusetts, was rushed from her middle school to the hospital after an incident in her gym class.

Read More

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 --