ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
Answering 3 popular viewer questions about coronavirus outbreak
DETROIT – There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers. Dr. Frank McGeorge will continue to work to get the most accurate information available on the outbreak. Remember, this is a dynamic situation, so he will keep you updated as things evolve.
Kwame Kilpatrick
A Michigan lawmaker is heading to the White House to push for former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s early release from prison. Michigan Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo said Kilpatrick was unfairly sentenced for corruption during his time in office.
Donuts on I-94
A 22-year-old Allen Park man was in court Thursday to be sentenced with a donut stunt that blocked traffic on I-94 in December. When police came to his home on Christmas day, Devin Ray Cronk fled the scene. He later turned himself in on New Year’s Day.
Skinned foxes found in dumpster
Clinton Township police are investigating after several skinned foxes were thrown into a dumpster behind a bowling alley. Authorities released a grainy image of the person who left the foxes in the dumpster. They want to speak with the person responsible.
U of M doctor
A former University of Michigan wrestler said he reported sexual abuse by a team doctor in 1975 and was kicked off the team as a result. Tad Deluca, Tom Evashevski and Andy Hrovat, all former U of M wrestlers, shared their stories Thursday about Dr. Robert Anderson.
Detroit Zoo debuts new polar bear
The Detroit Zoo is debuting a new polar bear, Anana, to help the threatened species with its breeding efforts. Anana made her debut Thursday, on International Polar Bear Day. March marks the start of polar bear breeding season, which is already apparent for 15-year-old male Nuka and 7-year-old female Suka, who have been at the Detroit Zoo since 2011 and 2018, respectively.
Breaking into homes
Police are still searching for two men accused of breaking into two Troy homes and stealing thousands in valuables before being scared off by a third homeowner they were targeting. The men are targeting homes in the neighborhood north of Long Lake Road and east of John R Road, officials said. They break into the homes through back doors, police said.
