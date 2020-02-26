ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan late Tuesday to Wednesday night. Snowy conditions are on the way tonight and tomorrow. We trade our sunglasses in for shovels once the snow arrives and develops. By the end of the week and the weekend, it becomes bright again, but we will definitely need our winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves.

A phone call Monday led police to a man they say is connected to at least six homicides in Metro Detroit. Kenyel Brown, 40, was taken into custody Monday. Police had been looking for Brown after they believed he committed multiple murders, one nonfatal shooting and two carjackings in Metro Detroit. Three of the shootings were in River Rouge, two were in Detroit and one was in Highland Park.

Concerns about coronavirus are rising in the United States, and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is saying it is not a matter of if, but when the number of cases in the country will rise.

A Detroit mother is devastated and demanding answers after her son drowned in the pool at Mumford High School. Da’Sean Blanding, 15, was found unresponsive in the pool Monday afternoon. His mother is livid about the district’s response. She wants to know why he was in the pool in the first place.

We’re still a couple weeks away from the Michigan primary, but political season is already in full swing. It’s going to stay that way through November. It’s important to be prepared for the onslaught of advertisements and news stories filling Facebook and Twitter news feeds. Some information is fake, but it’s not always easy to spot.

If you’ve driven on I-75 through Oakland County recently, your tires have felt the improvements of all the summer construction. But it’s time to buckle up for some more inconvenience.

Judge David Parrot’s legal problems continue to mount. Tuesday he appeared in a Northern Michigan courtroom for a bond hearing after his arrest two weeks ago in a domestic dispute in his Van Buren Township home.

The last adult defendant in the Warren De La Salle football hazing assault case appeared in front of a judge Tuesday, so all five students being charged as adults have now been arraigned. Cleveland Harville III, 18, was arraigned Tuesday morning in connection with the alleged hazing incident at a team dinner last year.

