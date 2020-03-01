ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
Travel restrictions expected to expand after first person in US dies from coronavirus
DETROIT – The first documented case of the coronavirus killing an American on U.S. soil was reported Saturday.
There is no evidence the victim contracted the virus because of travel.
Metro Detroit weather: Cool weekend, temperatures expected to rise
We are through the coldest of this most recent cold snap, and that means we nudge numbers up a little for the next couple of days moving forward.
- The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear Corporation will bring something new this year -- a little bit of time traveling with the historic Trans-Am Series. Click here to read more.
- A new exhibit is shedding light on what happened to hundreds of Detroiters who once lived in the neighborhood known as Black Bottom. Click here to read more.
- Only few people have received a key to the city and now there’s a new recipient -- the Detroit Youth Choir! Click here to read more.
- Joe Biden scored a convincing victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday. Click here to read more.
