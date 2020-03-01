ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

Travel restrictions expected to expand after first person in US dies from coronavirus

DETROIT – The first documented case of the coronavirus killing an American on U.S. soil was reported Saturday.

There is no evidence the victim contracted the virus because of travel.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Cool weekend, temperatures expected to rise

We are through the coldest of this most recent cold snap, and that means we nudge numbers up a little for the next couple of days moving forward.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 -- Sunday, March 1, 2020