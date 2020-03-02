ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, March 1, 2020
‘It was like being in a dryer’ -- Woman’s vehicle rolls multiple time in hit-and-run on I-94
DETROIT – A Grosse Pointe woman feared for her life Saturday morning in Macomb County after a speeding driver clipped her vehicle on I-94.
She said she thought she was going to die.
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Still above freezing, but cloudier Sunday evening
A warm breeze over the cold ground and snow will be like breathing on a glass of ice water. Fog forms after nightfall, and it will be chilly. Drizzle will develop, too. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s.
4 Fast Facts
- Pete Buttigieg, who rose from being a small-town Midwestern mayor to a barrier-breaking, top-tier candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, is ending his campaign. Click here to read more.
- A gasoline tanker rolled onto its side Sunday afternoon on the eastbound I-94 off-ramp to Gratiot Avenue on Detroit’s east side. Click here to read more.
- Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced in an Instagram post that her family is expected to grow this year. Click here to read more.
- Flashpoint -- A conversation with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. Click here to read more.
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 -- Monday, March 2, 2020
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.