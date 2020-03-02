39ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, March 1, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on March 1, 2020 at 8:12 p.m. (WDIV)

‘It was like being in a dryer’ -- Woman’s vehicle rolls multiple time in hit-and-run on I-94

DETROIT – A Grosse Pointe woman feared for her life Saturday morning in Macomb County after a speeding driver clipped her vehicle on I-94.

She said she thought she was going to die.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Still above freezing, but cloudier Sunday evening

A warm breeze over the cold ground and snow will be like breathing on a glass of ice water. Fog forms after nightfall, and it will be chilly. Drizzle will develop, too. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Pete Buttigieg, who rose from being a small-town Midwestern mayor to a barrier-breaking, top-tier candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, is ending his campaign. Click here to read more.
  • A gasoline tanker rolled onto its side Sunday afternoon on the eastbound I-94 off-ramp to Gratiot Avenue on Detroit’s east side. Click here to read more.
  • Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced in an Instagram post that her family is expected to grow this year. Click here to read more.
  • Flashpoint -- A conversation with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. Click here to read more.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 -- Monday, March 2, 2020

